Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in January

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the January 14th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ARRJF opened at $8.02 on Friday. Arjo AB has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SEB Equities lowered Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

