Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 843,752 shares in the company, valued at $30,881,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,158,085 shares of company stock worth $90,486,412 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

CG opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

