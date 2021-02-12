Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,823 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after buying an additional 71,944 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 835,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

