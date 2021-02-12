Arizona State Retirement System Sells 561 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

J2 Global stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $109.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 in the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

