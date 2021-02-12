Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,137 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,605,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,506,000 after buying an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 1,112,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after buying an additional 213,296 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,660.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 398,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $56.66 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,663,969 shares of company stock valued at $609,625,698 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

