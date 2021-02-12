Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Saia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Saia by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $200.81 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $206.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

