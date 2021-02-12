Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,353 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,851 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after buying an additional 109,081 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

