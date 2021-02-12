Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Premier stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

