Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 264,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $172.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.99.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

