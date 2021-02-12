Argus Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $80.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Snap stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,269 shares of company stock worth $23,425,650.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,211,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

