argenx’s (ARGX) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Guggenheim lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.24.
NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $380.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $382.15.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
