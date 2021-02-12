argenx’s (ARGX) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Guggenheim lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.24.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $380.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

