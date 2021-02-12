Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Shares of ARES traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. 28,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,851. Ares Management has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,526 shares of company stock worth $42,903,764 over the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

