Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Shares of ASC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.93. 567,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.