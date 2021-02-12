Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after acquiring an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

