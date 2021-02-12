ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ARC Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

AETUF stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.