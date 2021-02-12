ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.86.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) stock opened at C$7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. ARC Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.35.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

