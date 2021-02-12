Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Down 7.6%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47. 6,921,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 3,429,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $371.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth $159,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth $162,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth $766,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

