Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

