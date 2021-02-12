Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Sells 3,000 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $557,138.92.

On Monday, February 1st, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 13,661 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $262,837.64.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $278,052.46.

Shares of SPRO opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $552.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.