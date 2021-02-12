Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 1,648,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 985,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Specifically, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AQST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

The firm has a market cap of $210.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

