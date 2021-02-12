Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) Shares Up 0.1%

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $36.74. 72,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

