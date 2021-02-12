Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APTO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Shares of APTO opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.