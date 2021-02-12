Apriem Advisors Sells 1,046 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Apriem Advisors decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. 291,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,229,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.97.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

