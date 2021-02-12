Apriem Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 68,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

