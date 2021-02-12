Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $113.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.