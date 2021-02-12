Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,121,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,835. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AGTC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.