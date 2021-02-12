Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Issues Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%.

Shares of APDN stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 13,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,240. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

APDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.