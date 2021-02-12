Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $171.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $154.00.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.98. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

