Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Appian by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Appian by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,158 shares of company stock worth $104,166,214 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $217.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.29 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

