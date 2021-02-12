AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.80 and last traded at $36.00. 955,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 651,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc engages in building and operating controlled-environment greenhouse farms for producing agricultural products. Its greenhouses distribute more water and reduces usage of water. The company produces vegetables. AppHarvest, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.