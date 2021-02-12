Apollon Limassol 24 Hour Volume Hits $193,554.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can now be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00008857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $193,554.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.22 or 0.00348706 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.47 or 0.03324966 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058061 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.