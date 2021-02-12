Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

AMEH opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

