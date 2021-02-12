Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. 2,231,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

