Anyswap (ANY) Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and $103,889.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002767 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00284889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00105179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00079912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00090351 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00066269 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,470 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

