Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

