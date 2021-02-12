ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,591.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.