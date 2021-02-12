Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 7.1%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.71. 3,128,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,716,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.