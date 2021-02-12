Analyzing Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) & Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of Unico American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Unico American and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -68.36% -43.40% -16.62% Tokio Marine 3.73% 6.66% 0.94%

Volatility & Risk

Unico American has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unico American and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unico American and Tokio Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $31.37 million 0.89 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.73 $2.39 billion $3.53 14.89

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Unico American on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

