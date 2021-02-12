Analyzing Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) & Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chorus pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Chorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 3.45% 3.78% 1.26% Chorus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chorus has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telia Company AB (publ) and Chorus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 2 1 2 0 2.00 Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Chorus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $9.10 billion 1.95 $750.54 million $0.37 22.89 Chorus $610.79 million 4.36 $33.12 million N/A N/A

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Chorus.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Chorus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

