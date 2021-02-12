Analyzing Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) & East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sabre alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sabre and East Stone Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 4 2 0 2.33 East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sabre currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.26%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than East Stone Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabre and East Stone Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $3.97 billion 0.96 $158.59 million $0.83 14.45 East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than East Stone Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and East Stone Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -48.78% -105.75% -11.47% East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sabre beats East Stone Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. Sabre Corporation has strategic partnership with Google to develop an artificial intelligence (ai)-driven technology platform. sThe company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.