Analysts Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $69.40

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.26. 10,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

