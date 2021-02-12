Analysts Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $36.18

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $76,362. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth $6,851,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

