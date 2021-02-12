Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $111.77

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.77.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Prologis by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 18.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,246,000 after acquiring an additional 114,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,520. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.