Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Transcat (TRNS)

Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2021 – Transcat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

2/6/2021 – Transcat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

2/4/2021 – Transcat had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Transcat had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Transcat had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Transcat had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Transcat is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Transcat had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Transcat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

12/18/2020 – Transcat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

12/15/2020 – Transcat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,183. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $320.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $71,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,743.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $420,396 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth $201,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

