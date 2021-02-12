Analysts Offer Predictions for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EAT. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.48.

Brinker International stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after buying an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

