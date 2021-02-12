Analysts Issue Forecasts for Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

