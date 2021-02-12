Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($7.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.96) EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,931,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

