Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cisco Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cisco Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

