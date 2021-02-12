Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $361.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.65 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $237.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. 5,659,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,165. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,985,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VICI Properties by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,019 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,539 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

