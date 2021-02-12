Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.16. Tactile Systems Technology also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.84, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

